2017 General Assembly Environmental Agenda

The 2017 General Assembly convenes on this day, facing many environmental issues -- from fracking to pollution trading, tax credits for electric cars to cleaning up the Bay. Tim Wheeler, managing editor and project writer for the Bay Journal, joins us with a preview of the session’s anticipated environmental agenda.

Check out these stories from the Bay Journal:

Funding common theme as Bay states confront 2017 environmental issues

Hogan proposes legislation on renewable energy, pollution trading

Maryland fracking rules put on hold, setting stage for legislative debate

Oyster reef restoration resumes in Tred Avon River