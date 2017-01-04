 2017 General Assembly Preview | WYPR
2017 General Assembly Preview

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

Even before the Maryland General Assembly convenes a week from today, some lines of conflict are clear: will Democrats override Republican Governor Hogan’s veto of legislation requiring more electricity to be generated by renewables, with a surcharge on customers’ bills? What spending cuts will Hogan propose to close the $400 million-dollar budget shortfall? Who will win the face off over how to choose which transportation projects get funded?

WYPR’s statehouse reporter, Rachel Baye, and The Daily Record’s government reporter, Bryan Sears, tell us how they think the session will shape up, and what may come of it.

