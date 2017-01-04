 2100 Edmondson | WYPR
2100 Edmondson

By & Wendel Patrick
The corner diner, Soul Source, is the hub of the 2100 block of Edmondson Avenue.  The manager, Joyce, is a cantankerous, Trinidadian woman who’s been serving breakfast to the locals for 30 years.  Her restaurant looks out onto a West Baltimore block scarred by gunshots and stabbings.  But the block is more than its scars.  It’s a block where a Pentecostal pastor keeps her faith in the face of suffering, where a reformed drug dealer works as a kitchen appliance repairman, and where a political reporter from Kashmir has found sanctuary working behind the counter at a sandwich shop.  It’s a block where a former Nigerian soccer star operates an auto repair shop.  In his car lot, he lets a homeless man sleep in a van.  Next door is an army veteran who issued air-strikes in Iraq and Afghanistan. And across the street is a tire repairman who’s trying to beat a 30-year heroin addiction.  Crystal, who works in the kitchen at Soul Source, sums it up like this:  It’s not always peaches and cream, but this is a place that you know is always going to be real.

This episode will go online on Tuesday January 10!

