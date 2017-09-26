2400 Saint Paul St, Part 3

Super-saturated sound-portraits of entrepreneurs and artists at work on the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street: Whirring blenders, whispering crochet needles, bubbling deep-fryers, clanking screen-presses, snipping scissors, and whooshing hair dryers comprise the soundscapes at Style Lab, Ajna Printing, American Wings & Pizza, Lauryn Byrd’s Yarn Bombs, and Grind House Juice Bar & Café.

