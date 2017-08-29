 3D Bioprinting: The Future of Regenerative Medicine | WYPR
3D Bioprinting: The Future of Regenerative Medicine



Hydrogel scaffold

Whether it’s repairing defects, growing tissue, or customizing cell patterns, new technology is boosting the potential of regenerative medicine. We speak to Professor John P. Fisher, chair of the University of Maryland Fischell Department of Bioengineering, about the school’s new Center for Engineering Complex Tissue. And postdoctoral fellow Laurie Bracaglia describes her work using pericardial tissue, the thin tissue that surrounds the heart, as a graft material, as well as making printable “bio-ink” from this tissue. This program was originally broadcast 6/20/17.

