AAA: Millennials are riskiest drivers

A new report from AAA Mid-Atlantic finds that most drivers engage in risky behavior. But one age group clearly stands out from the rest.



Delaware Public Media's James Morrison reports on the AAA survey

You may have guessed it, but, yes, it’s those young Millennials that are taking the most risks on the road.







Almost 90 percent of people between the ages of 19-24 admitted to engaging in risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days.







The age group least likely to take risks is people from ages 60 to 74.







But Baby Boomers still take their fair share of risks, with 67 percent admitting to engaging in risky driving behaviors.







“Those numbers should be alarming to most people. That that many individuals across age rank admit to engaging in some form of risky behavior while behind the wheel of a car," said Ken Grant of AAA Mid-Atlantic, which conducted the survey.







AAA defined risky behavior as one of three things: speeding more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit in a residential area (or more than 15 miles an hour on a highway), running a red light or texting while driving.







Grant said the interesting thing about the study is that most people who admit to engaging in risky driving also call those same behaviors “unacceptable.”







In 2015, U.S. traffic deaths saw their largest single-year increase in five decades. More than 35,000 people died on the road that year.

