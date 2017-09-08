Andrea Carlson Performs From Her New Album: 'Love Can Be So Nice'

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Andrea Carlson performs tracks from her latest album 'Love Can Be So Nice' live in the Midday studio. Carlson is appearing at Germano’s Piattini this evening, and her performance is one of many that is included in the 3rd annual Madonnari Festival, a celebration of music, Italian food and art. Jennifer Chaparro, artist and winner of the International Chalk Festival, will also join us in studio to chat about the annual event where artist from Baltimore and all over the world will be canvasing the streets of Little Italy with chalk and chalk tempura art.