Aveleda of Portugal

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Aveleda Alvarinho, Vinho Verde '16 **1/2 $

Relatively intense, pure flavors, great balance

Aveleda Vinho Verde '16 ** $

Very nice, fresh, floral, crisp

Casal Garcia Rosé NV ** $ VALUE

Light, fresh with distinct red berry notes, serve chilled

Casal Garcia Vinho Verde NV *1/2 $

Good everyday white, slightly petillant, crisp, very light

Casal Garcia Tinto, Douro Valley NV ** $ VALUE

Four classic port grapes in a dry table wine of good complexity

