Aveleda of Portugal

Get a taste of Portugal with these Cellar Notes selections.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Aveleda Alvarinho, Vinho Verde '16 **1/2 $
Relatively intense, pure flavors, great balance
Very nice, fresh, floral, crisp
Casal Garcia Rosé NV ** $ VALUE
Light, fresh with distinct red berry notes, serve chilled
Casal Garcia Vinho Verde NV *1/2 $
Good everyday white, slightly petillant, crisp, very light
Casal Garcia Tinto, Douro Valley NV ** $ VALUE
Four classic port grapes in a dry table wine of good complexity
