Back to the Garden! with Carrie Engel & Denzel Mitchell

Today, Midday goes Back to the Garden.

It’s been a pretty unusual spring, with the Eastern United States recording one of the coldest Marches in nearly two decades and an April that was also colder and wetter than normal.

But here we are in May, with the Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon. If you’re staying in town, sunshine is predicted at least for Saturday, and lots of us are raring to go in our gardens.

Joining us with some tips on how to make those gardens grow:

Carrie Engel, the greenhouse manager at Valley View Farms, the popular family-owned nursery in Cockeysville, Maryland. She’s been a plant specialist at Valley View for most of nearly five decades. She takes care of the annuals, tropicals and vegetables...

...and Denzel Mitchell, Jr. the former owner of Five Seeds Farm. Last month, he signed on as the farm manager at Strength to Love 2 Farm, a 1-½ acre workforce training farm in Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. They work with returning ex-offenders and serve as a Baltimore food resource with produce outlets around the city. The farm is run by the faith-inspired non-profit group called Intersection of Change. It's also a member of the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, a network of producers that’s working to increase the viability of urban farming and to improve access to city-grown foods...

We invite you to join the conversation with questions about your garden.

