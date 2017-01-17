Guests on this episode include
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh,
DC Superior Court Judge Truman Morrison
Tara Boh Blair, Executive Officer, KY Department of Pretrial Services
Mark J. Adams, bondsman at Broadway Bail Bonds & director of the Maryland Bail Agents Association
Cherise Fanno Burdeen, CEO of the national nonprofit Pretrial Justice Institute
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
A Marshall Project article on the Kentucky bail reform model
The ProPublica investigation on risk assessments that Mark Adams mentioned on the show
The Atlantic CityLab article with the leaked copy of Baltimore's risk assessment
The Pretrial Justice Institute's website