Future City, Bail Reform

In this episode, Wes looks into the issue of pretrial justice in Baltimore and the problem of money bail. Wes looks to the examples of bail-reform models in Washington, DC, and Louisville, Kentucky, two cities that have radically changed how they deal with people awaiting trial.

Guests on this episode include

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh,

DC Superior Court Judge Truman Morrison

Tara Boh Blair, Executive Officer, KY Department of Pretrial Services

Mark J. Adams, bondsman at Broadway Bail Bonds & director of the Maryland Bail Agents Association

Cherise Fanno Burdeen, CEO of the national nonprofit Pretrial Justice Institute

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

A Marshall Project article on the Kentucky bail reform model

The ProPublica investigation on risk assessments that Mark Adams mentioned on the show

The Atlantic CityLab article with the leaked copy of Baltimore's risk assessment

The Pretrial Justice Institute's website