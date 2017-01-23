 Baltimore Police, Justice and Sexual Assault | WYPR
Baltimore Police, Justice and Sexual Assault

By & 1 minute ago
The U.S. Justice Department’s blistering critique of the Baltimore Police Department last August included complaints that police were often hostile to victims of sexual assault and dismissive of their allegations. The consent decree hammered out by the city and the Justice Department lays out steps to improve the handling sexual-assault claims. We get an assessment from Lisae Jordan of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Gail Reid of TurnAround, Baltimore’s rape crisis center, and Police Capt. Steve Hohman, who oversees the investigation of sex crimes.

Click here for more information about TurnAround. Their 24-hour helpline is 443-279-0379.

Stories from the Stoop: Mary Klopcic

By & Jan 20, 2017

Time now for another Stoop story. This week we hear from a mom with a lot on her plate. Mary Klopcic gives us a snapshot of life with her 13 children. You can listen to more stories, and learn about Stoop shows and The Stoop podcast, all at stoopstorytelling.com

Antigone in Ferguson Comes to Baltimore

By & Andrea Appleton Jan 20, 2017
Karen Liu/Flickr via Creative Commons

On Saturday, actors Paul Giamatti and Sonja Sohn are among those who will perform a free staged reading of Sophocles’ "Antigone" at Coppin State, linked to a community conversation about the tension between police and communities of color. Bryan Doerries​, artistic director of Outside the Wire, the social-impact theater company producing the show, says the classics still have something profound to say to us. "When audiences that have experienced trauma and loss and death see their own experiences reflected in an ancient story," he says, "even though those stories are called tragedies, they produce a sensation in the audience of relief." And Paul Giamatti tells us what he values about this kind of theater. 

The Injuries of the Small-Muscle Athlete

By & Jan 19, 2017
Lawrence OP/Flickr via Creative Commons

Small-muscle athletes. In the medical field, that’s the term for musicians. Musicians are prone to a range of injuries. It’s a pitfall of the profession. But unlike their large-muscle counterparts, musicians don’t get much pro-active attention when it comes to pain. As Dr. Raymond Wittstadt, attending hand surgeon at the Curtis National Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital puts it, “I mean even at the high school level, most sports teams will have a trainer on the sidelines. There’s nobody in the wings of the BSO saying we practiced too long today, or we repeated that passage too many times.”

Wittstadt has held a monthly musicians’ clinic at the center for more than 15 years. He joins us along with Dr. Scott Brown, chief of the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and LifeBridge Health. For the past decade he has taught a class at the Peabody Institute on injury prevention for musicians.