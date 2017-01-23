Baltimore Police, Justice and Sexual Assault

The U.S. Justice Department’s blistering critique of the Baltimore Police Department last August included complaints that police were often hostile to victims of sexual assault and dismissive of their allegations. The consent decree hammered out by the city and the Justice Department lays out steps to improve the handling sexual-assault claims. We get an assessment from Lisae Jordan of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Gail Reid of TurnAround, Baltimore’s rape crisis center, and Police Capt. Steve Hohman, who oversees the investigation of sex crimes.
Click here for more information about TurnAround. Their 24-hour helpline is 443-279-0379.