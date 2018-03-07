 Baltimore's BoE Votes to Spend $100k in Legal Aid to Immigrants | WYPR

Baltimore's BoE Votes to Spend $100k in Legal Aid to Immigrants

By 12 hours ago

A rally to keep Jesus Peraza in the US with his family in June of last year.
Credit Dominique Maria Bonessi

Baltimore City’s Board of Estimates voted to spend $100,000 to provide legal representation for undocumented immigrants Wednesday. The money matches a grant from a non-profit that provides legal aid to immigrants.

The non-profit VERA Institute of Justice awarded the $100,000 grant to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs. Catalina Rodriguez Lima, head of the office, said it is continuing efforts to make Baltimore a “safe city” for immigrants.

“Part of the goal is to provide these individuals access to due process," said Lima. "It’s a fair chance in front of the judge with an attorney to tell their story.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh created the office last year in response to increased threats by the federal government to deport immigrants who are in the country illegally. She said many immigrants in the city can’t afford a lawyer.

"So we’re not making the decision of their status," said Pugh. "We are making the decision to be supportive of individuals who live in our city.”

Pugh compared the effort to help undocumented immigrants to the public defender’s office, which uses taxpayer dollars to provide lawyers for criminal defendants who can’t afford one.

Tags: 
WYPR News
immigration
Mayor's Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh
Baltimore City
Board of Estimates

Related Content

Sessions and Nielsen talk tough on crime and immigration

By Dec 12, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen came to Baltimore today to talk about immigration and Central American gangs. Sessions tied that to Baltimore’s soaring homicide rate.

Sessions spoke of increases in violent crime nationwide, in part fueled by the Central American gang, MS-13, then turned to Baltimore.

Baltimore business owner affected by DACA retraction

By Sep 5, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Baltimore’s business owners will be hit hard by the Trump Administration’s recent blow to immigration policy that will deport tens of thousands of young immigrants.

Rally to release Jesus Peraza from ICE custody

By May 25, 2017

In response to the arrest of Jesus Peraza, the Honduran father who was detained after dropping his 8-year-old son off at school, CASA, a Latino community organizing group, held a rally Thursday in front of immigration offices at Hopkins Plaza in downtown Baltimore.