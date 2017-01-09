The Battle Over Historically Black Institutions

The decade-long legal struggle between Maryland and advocates for its historically black universities and colleges is back in federal court. The HBCU coalition alleges Maryland has underfunded its historically black institutions and allowed other state schools to duplicate their programs, draining students away and keeping HBCUs from achieving racial diversity. “Frankly what happens is that white students will not go to the HBCU. They’ll go to the traditionally white institution if both schools offer the same programs," says our guest, Jon Greenbaum of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. He is one of the lawyers representing the coalition. We hear a different view from commentator Laslo Boyd, former acting state secretary of higher education.