Best Books of 2017

A portrait of a president, an probe of Southern cuisine, a reboot of the Black Panther comic books. We’ve got books suitable for all the readers in your life--young and old, fans of pop and counterculture. These titles are perfect to read over the holidays, to give as gifts, or to share among friends.
Cullen Nawalkowsky of Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse and Deborah Taylor of the Enoch Pratt Free Library share their picks for the best recent books.
Here are their suggestions:
Cullen Nawalkowsky:
A Beautiful Ghetto by Devin Allen
Perspective Baltimore by Kyle Pompey
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison
Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 2 by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Transgender History by Susan Stryker
The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion by Margaret Killjoy
Finally Got the News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left by Bradley Duncan
Deborah Taylor
The Mother of Black Hollywood by Jennifer Lewis
We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union
Turtles All the Way Down by John Greene
Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson (check out Midday's author interview here)
Grant by Ron Chernow
The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty
Year One by Nora Roberts