 Best Books of 2017 | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Best Books of 2017

By & 1 hour ago

A portrait of a president, an probe of Southern cuisine, a reboot of the Black Panther comic books. We’ve got books suitable for all the readers in your life--young and old, fans of pop and counterculture. These titles are perfect to read over the holidays, to give as gifts, or to share among friends.

Cullen Nawalkowsky of Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse and Deborah Taylor of the Enoch Pratt Free Library share their picks for the best recent books. 

Here are their suggestions:

Cullen Nawalkowsky:
A Beautiful Ghetto by Devin Allen
Perspective Baltimore by Kyle Pompey
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison
Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 2 by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Transgender History by Susan Stryker
The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion by Margaret Killjoy
Finally Got the News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left by Bradley Duncan 

Deborah Taylor
The Mother of Black Hollywood by Jennifer Lewis
We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union
Turtles All the Way Down by John Greene
Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson (check out Midday's author interview here)
Grant by Ron Chernow
The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty
Year One by Nora Roberts

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Books

Related Content

The Cost of Asthma

By , & Dec 18, 2017
University of Maryland Medical System

Asthma makes it difficult for thousands of Baltimoreans to breathe. Decrepit houses, trash and rodents can trigger asthma flare-ups. Would cleaning up poor housing cost less than frequent trips to the ER? A reporting partnership between Kaiser Health News and the University of Maryland’s Capital News Service looked deeply at where asthma flares up in Baltimore and what hospitals are doing about it.

We hear from Kaiser Health News’ senior correspondent Jay Hancock, and from one of the Capital News Service journalists who took part in that project--now a reporter for The Baltimore Sun--Talia Richardson.

Plus, the Breathmobile is run by the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital. We speak to Dr. Mary Beth Bollinger, professor pediatrics, is the Breathmobile’s co-founder, and medical director.

More information at these links:

Kaiser Health News story - Hospitals Find Asthma Hot Spots More Profitable to Neglect Than Fix

Capital News Service package of asthma stories - Home Sick

A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project and the Abell Foundation documents stark difference in asthma hospitalization rates in rich versus poor neighborhoods in Baltimore, and reveals a dramatic drop in the far southern part of the city after a pair of nearby coal-fired power plants installed air pollution control devices in 2009. Asthma hospitalization rates in the zip codes for the Cherry Hill, Brooklyn, and Curtis Bay neighborhoods fell 57 percent between 2009 and 2013 – more than twice the drop citywide. 

Journalist Simeon Saunders Booker Jr. Remembered

By Dec 15, 2017
Ivy Bookshop

We revisit a conversation from July, 2013, with journalist Simeon Saunders Booker Jr. , who chronicled the Civil Rights movement for Jet and Ebony magazines. He died Dec. 10, 2017, at age 99. When he was 95, with his wife Carol McCabe Booker, he published a memoir called, Shocking the Conscience: A Reporter's Account of the Civil Rights Movement. (A warning: in recounting his travel through the South Booker used a racial slur. We have not censored it.) You can read his NYT obituary here and AFRO obituary here.

The Story Behind a Cello Named Pablo

By & Dec 14, 2017
Amit Peled

Dedication and hard work really can make childhood dreams come true. We meet international musician Amit Peled. He plays the cello once owned by Pablo Casals, the renowned musician who inspired him as a boy. The book, “A Cello Named Pablo,” tells the story, urging children to pursue their dreams. Then we visit Peled at his studio to learn what it’s like to teach and study at the world famous Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute. Information about the book release and free concert on Dec. 17, 2017 at An Die Musik can be found here.