Best Books of 2017

A portrait of a president, an probe of Southern cuisine, a reboot of the Black Panther comic books. We’ve got books suitable for all the readers in your life--young and old, fans of pop and counterculture. These titles are perfect to read over the holidays, to give as gifts, or to share among friends.

Cullen Nawalkowsky of Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse and Deborah Taylor of the Enoch Pratt Free Library share their picks for the best recent books.

Here are their suggestions:

Cullen Nawalkowsky:

A Beautiful Ghetto by Devin Allen

Perspective Baltimore by Kyle Pompey

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 2 by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Transgender History by Susan Stryker

The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion by Margaret Killjoy

Finally Got the News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left by Bradley Duncan

Deborah Taylor

The Mother of Black Hollywood by Jennifer Lewis

We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union

Turtles All the Way Down by John Greene

Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson (check out Midday's author interview here)

Grant by Ron Chernow

The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty

Year One by Nora Roberts