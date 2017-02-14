The Black Ballerina's Experience

A dance production being staged at Goucher College later this month draws inspiration from the songs of singer and activist Nina Simone. Choreographer Iquail Shaheed, assistant professor and the founder of DANCE IQUAIL!, tells us how “Black Swan,” uses dance and music to shed light on issues of race, identity and isolation in ballet. And Goucher sophomore Jamison Curcio tells us about what the production means to her as a African American dancer.

"Black Swan" will be performed at Goucher College's Kraushaar Auditorium on February 23rd + 24th. Ticket information here.