Black Ops Advertising: The Hidden Influences On What We Buy ― And Think

Last night, the New England Patriots won one of the most exciting Super Bowl championships in football history. Will any of the ads that aired during the game go down in history? Do Super Bowl ads even matter anymore?

These days, a lot of advertising comes to us surreptitiously, often so heavily disguised that we don’t even know it is advertising, sponsored by a corporate entity.

Mara Einstein is Professor of Media Studies at Queen’s College in New York City. Her latest book is called “Black Ops Advertising,” about why advertisers are becoming publishers, publishers are becoming advertisers, and how these blurred lines are influencing not only what we spend and where we spend it, but even how we think about ourselves and about the issues shaping our society.

Edward Boches is Professor of Advertising at Boston University's School of Communication. He is a former partner at Mullen, a large ad firm, who has created several Super Bowl spots.

They join Tom for the hour to shed light on the dark art of advertising.

Audio for this program will be available by 3pm today.