Books to Call Their Own

Kids from low-income families tend to grow up in homes with fewer books than their middle-class peers. And that difference can undermine how well they read, and what they can achieve in school. The non-profit Maryland Book Bank aims to remedy this imbalance by collecting and distributing free books. Founder Mark Fiering fills us in on efforts to put books in the hands of eager readers.

The Maryland Book Bank is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 - 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am - noon. And you can drop off books as a tax deductible donation every day. It’s at 501 N. Calvert Street, near the Baltimore Sun.

A quick update about another free book bank in Baltimore, The Book Thing. The Book Thing suffered a fire last March. They are planning to rebuild and reopen this spring, but for now, a few shelves of free books have been set up at the Peabody Heights Brewery - located at 401 East 30th Street. With limited space, The Book Thing is sporadically accepting donations. Check their Facebook page for details.