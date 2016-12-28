Bubbles for New Year's Eve

It's time to break out the bubbly! Al and Hugh give their picks for what you should be sipping on as you ring in the new year.

Wine Keys

*decent wine **very good ***superb ****elite

$=less than $20 | $$=$20-40 | $$$=$40-60 | $$$$=above $60

Tenuta Sant' Ana Prosecco Extra Dry $17 ** (Bargain Prosecco)

Clara C Fiore Rosé $18 **1/2 (High quality bargain rosé Prosecco)

Codorniu Anna Brut and Codorniu Anna Rosé $13 to $15 ** (Bargain Cavas at unbelievable prices)

Gruet Brut and Gruet Blanc de Noir $18 **(Great VALUE from New Mexico, of all places...try it, you'll like it!)

Legras et Haas NV Brut "Tradition" Champagne $36 *** (A very good price for true Champagne)

Andre Jacquart Blanc de Blancs Premiere Cru Brut NV $56 *** (For that special private New Year's Eve moment)

(All of these wines can be purchased at Red Wine and Spirits in Kingsville. Prices are approximate and can vary.)