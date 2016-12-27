This episode originally aired on January 5, 2016

What bird is often the first to visit a feeder in the morning and the last to stop by and grab a bite at night? Bird enthusiasts all know it’s the northern cardinal.

Easily recognizable because of the male’s stunningly red plumage, the northern cardinal is responsible for getting more people to open up a field guide than perhaps any other bird. It’s a perfect combination of familiarity, conspicuousness and style with a shade of red you can’t take your eyes off of. Even the light brown females sport a sharp, triangular crest and warm red accents.