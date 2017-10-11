Cleaning Up the Harbor

Michael "Mike" Hankin, President and CEO at Brown Advisory tells us about the efforts to clean up Baltimore's harbor, which he plans to swim across in 2020.

About Mike

Michael Hankin is a partner of Brown Advisory Incorporated where he serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Brown Advisory, Mike worked extensively with clients as a tax and business law partner with Piper & Marbury.

Mike is deeply committed to the communities in which his family lives and the firm is based. He serves in leadership roles for a variety of non-profit organizations with a particular focus on the environment and land conservation, education and health care. As chairman of the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership, the public/private business tax district that is responsible for the landscaping, clean-up and safety of Baltimore's waterfront, he has challenged the City to achieve a goal of making Baltimore’s Inner Harbor swimmable and fishable by 2020. He is a trustee of Johns Hopkins University, trustee and Vice-Chairman of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Chairman of the Board of Managers of the Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. He also serves as President of Land Preservation Trust, is a trustee of the Chesapeake Conservancy and the Center for Large Landscape Conservation as well as a Director for the National Steeplechase Association.

Mike earned a B.A. and M.A. from Emory University in 1979 where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, and he received a J.D. from The University of Virginia School of Law in 1982.