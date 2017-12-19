Cocktail Confidential: Holiday Punch Bowls and Cocktails

The revival of the cocktail is still going strong and while wine is a safe and classic option, the addition of a signature cocktail or punch bowl to your holiday gathering will add a layer of color and creativity to upcoming soiree.
Tim Chin, known as the Boy with the Blue Beard, is a food photographer, craft bartender, and food and wine personality joins us in Studio A and shares some cocktail and punch bowl recipes!
Tim's Holiday 75
- 2 oz. Jack Daniels Rye Whiskey
- 1 oz Le MONADE Cranberry Sage Shrub
- shake and strain over ice; top with brut champagne
- Garnish w/ fresh cranberry, sage leaf and lemon peel.
Pear Pressure Punch Bowl (courtesy Amie Ward, Beverage Director of R. Bar)
- 1 liter Courvoisier VSOP (VS will work well too)
- 11 oz Cardamaro
- 11 oz Shrub District Ginger Shrub
- 1 litre St. George's Spiced Pear Liqueur
- 18 oz Water
- Build in Punch bowl. Use a big block of ice for dilution and chill. Serve in punch cups.