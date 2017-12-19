Cocktail Confidential: Holiday Punch Bowls and Cocktails

The revival of the cocktail is still going strong and while wine is a safe and classic option, the addition of a signature cocktail or punch bowl to your holiday gathering will add a layer of color and creativity to upcoming soiree.

Tim Chin, known as the Boy with the Blue Beard, is a food photographer, craft bartender, and food and wine personality joins us in Studio A and shares some cocktail and punch bowl recipes!

Tim's Holiday 75

2 oz. Jack Daniels Rye Whiskey

1 oz Le MONADE Cranberry Sage Shrub

shake and strain over ice; top with brut champagne

Garnish w/ fresh cranberry, sage leaf and lemon peel.

Pear Pressure Punch Bowl (courtesy Amie Ward, Beverage Director of R. Bar)