 Cocktail Confidential: Holiday Punch Bowls and Cocktails | WYPR

13 minutes ago

Tim's Holiday/75 Photo Credit: Tim Chin

The revival of the cocktail is still going strong and while wine is a safe and classic option, the addition of a signature cocktail or punch bowl to your holiday gathering will add a layer of color and creativity to upcoming soiree. 

Tim Chin, known as the Boy with the Blue Beard, is a food photographer, craft bartender, and food and wine personality joins us in Studio A and shares some cocktail and punch bowl recipes! 

Tim's Holiday 75

  • 2 oz. Jack Daniels Rye Whiskey
  • 1 oz Le MONADE Cranberry Sage Shrub
  • shake and strain over ice; top with brut champagne
  • Garnish w/ fresh cranberry, sage leaf and lemon peel.  

Pear Pressure Punch  Bowl  (courtesy Amie Ward, Beverage Director of R. Bar)

  • 1 liter Courvoisier VSOP (VS will work well too)
  • 11 oz Cardamaro
  • 11 oz Shrub District Ginger Shrub 
  • 1 litre St. George's Spiced Pear Liqueur
  • 18 oz Water
  • Build in Punch bowl.  Use a big block of ice for dilution and chill.  Serve in punch cups. 