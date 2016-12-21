Comedian Paula Poundstone On Politics, Parenting And A Life On Stage

Today, a conversation with one of America’s most celebrated comedians. Paula Poundstone has spent almost four decades blazing a unique trail in the world of standup, from improv clubs in Boston in the late 1970s to her 1992 gig as the first woman to emcee the White House Correspondents Dinner. She’s been a regular on late night TV, won awards for her HBO comedy specials, and helped raised millions for the homeless with her standout performances at the Comic Relief concerts. Many fans also know her from her regular appearances on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, her voice-over roles in animated kids movies, and her off-beat essays. Paula Poundstone joins us live from Los Angeles; we’ll talk about her career as a comedian, actress and author, and we’ll get her singular take on everything from politics, to parenting and the secrets of human happiness.