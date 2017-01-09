Companies Hoping for a 2017 Bounce-back

Maybe you had a terrific 2016 or maybe you didn’t. Companies can also have good or bad years. According to CNN Money, here are some of the companies that had a terrible year and hope to bounce-back in 2017.

Yahoo began last year by dismissing 15 percent of its workforce. The struggling tech firm then admitted that it had previously suffered not one but two massive data breaches impacting more than one billion users. Samsung’s year was not much better. Its troubles began when it had to recall millions of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after the high-end devices began bursting into flames. It compounded issues when it offered replacement phones, which also turned out to suffer a proclivity toward catching fire.

In September, Wells Fargo fired more than 5,000 employees who collectively and secretly created as many as two million authorized accounts. Mylan Pharmaceuticals also had a tough 2016 when it became embroiled in a scandal last summer after it was learned that this maker of EpiPens had raised the prices of its lifesaving allergy treatment a whopping 15 times since 2009.