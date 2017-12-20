Confronting the Climate Crisis and Preventing Natural Disasters

2017 is looking to be a record setting year when it comes to natural disasters in the United States. Climate change and a growing population have all contributed to a rise in natural disasters around the world… So what’s being done about it? This month, Wes looks at where governments have fallen short when it comes to preventing natural disasters, as well as addressing concerns we have as Marylanders living in a coastal state.

Guests on this episode include:

Jed Horn, author of “Breach of Faith: Hurricane Katrina and the Near Death of a Great American City.”

Amy Chester, Managing Director, Rebuild By Design.

Lisa McNeilly, Director of Sustainability, Baltimore Office of Sustainability.