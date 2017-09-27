Controlling the Costs of Medications

Dr. Redonda Miller, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital shares this week's commentary.

Dr. Redonda Miller is president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She is the hospital’s 11th president and the first woman to hold the position in The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s 127-year history. A 1988 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Ohio State University, Dr. Miller obtained her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1992. She completed her M.B.A. at Johns Hopkins in 2004 and was promoted to associate professor of medicine in 2006. In the Department of Medicine, Dr. Miller has focused her academic and clinical career on medical education and women’s health. Dr. Miller serves on the executive board for the Maryland Hospital Association and chairs its Council on Clinical and Quality Issues. Dr. Miller is a founding editor of The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review book, now in its fifth edition, and is the administrative editor for Practical Reviews in Internal Medicine, an audio lecture series. She has published over 35 book chapters and manuscripts. She received The Johns Hopkins University’s Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award, has been named a top women’s mentor by the Baltimore Business Journal.