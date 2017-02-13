David Simon's Immigrant City

David Simon joins Tom in the studio. He needs no introduction in Baltimore, but a quick reminder for far-flung listeners: David is an author, writer and producer of the acclaimed TV series about criminal justice in Baltimore, The Wire, and many other projects, including Treme, Show Me a Hero, and the upcoming HBO drama, The Deuce.

He’s here today to tell us about City of Immigrants: A Night of Support, an event that he's organized in support of immigration and in opposition to the Trump Administration's proposed curbs on refugee admissions and travel from seven Muslim-majority nations. Tonight’s event at Beth Am Synagogue in Reservoir Hill will include, in addition to remarks by David Simon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Taylor Branch, the activist DeRay Mckesson, City Health Commissioner Dr. Lena Wen and others, with music by singer/songwriter/actor Steve Earle. Proceeds from the event will be donated to The National Immigration Law Center, the Tahirih Justice Center, the International Rescue Committee and the ACLU of Maryland. Donations will be matched up to $100,000 by David Simon’s Blown Deadline Productions.

The event at Beth Am Synagogue is sold out. small number of additional tickets be made available at 4 pm today. If you can't get a ticket, don't despair. The event will be live-streamed on the Washington Post website. Here’s the link.