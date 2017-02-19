 Defining the Salad | WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Defining the Salad

In this week's episode, Tony and Chef Wolf define what makes a salad, give a tutorial on how to make a basic vinaigrette and mayonnaise, and share what wines to pair with salad. And stay tuned for a Chef's salad challenge.

