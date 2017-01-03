Depression in Teens on the Rise

A study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds depression growing among adolescents in the United States, particularly girls. From 2004 to 2014, the number of young people who experienced an episode of depression grew by 30 percent, with 1 in 6 girls reporting a bout of depression in the past year. Study leader and professor of mental health, Dr. Ramin Mojtabai says more research is needed. Then, preventing and spotting depression in teens. Hopkins psychologist Tamar Mendelson tells us what behavioral changes parents and teachers should look for.