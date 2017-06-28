 Episode #7: Creativity As A Form Of Activism | WYPR
Episode #7: Creativity As A Form Of Activism

Xavier and D. Watkins in the studio.
Credit Jonna McKone

For our final More Than Words story, Xavier started out interested in how activists in Baltimore see their work in the city as connected to and inspired by Civil Rights struggles of the past. As he researched and conducted interviews for this piece, he found writing to be an overlooked form of activism and decided to sit down with one of his favorite authors, D. Watkins.

Xavier read The Beast Side in an English course and met Watkins at a Baltimore City Public Schools event. He was excited for the chance to sit down with Watkins. 

