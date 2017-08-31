Explosions Reported At Flooded Arkema Chemical Plant In Crosby, Texas

The Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, is the site of explosions or chemical releases Thursday that have forced the evacuation of the surrounding community. Due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey, the plant lost power — and the ability to keep volatile organic peroxides from exploding and burning.

Two explosions were reported early Thursday morning at the plant northeast of Houston, where many residents had already been evacuated. In an update to those reports, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter, "There has been some type of release at [the Arkema Plant], but not believed to be explosion."

The sheriff's department says a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes at the plant, and that nine others drove themselves to the hospital to get checked out. Updating that news, the agency says the deputies inhaled a "non-toxic irritant."

The company says it had planned for the worst — but that Harvey surpassed those plans, flooding it with six feet of water.

NPR's Debbie Elliott reports from Beaumont, Texas:



"The plant lost power, and its emergency generators. That knocked out refrigeration that keeps the chemicals stable. They're extremely flammable and burn intensely. A chain reaction of explosions is likely, and Arkema warns an environmental release into floodwaters is possible. "It's not safe to have anyone on site, so the plan is to let the fire burn out. People within a mile and half radius in Crosby were evacuated before the fire."



As NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports:



"According to the EPA, nearly 4,000 people live within a 3-mile radius. The chemical facility too is abandoned since the last 11 employees who had remained to try to keep the products from igniting were pulled out."

