Farmers Markets Celebrate Summer

By & Melissa Gerr 1 hour ago

There’s something that just shouts summer when the smells and colors of a farmer’s market envelope your senses on an early Saturday or Sunday morning as you wander through the just picked vegetables, fragrant flowers and fresh baked goods that fill the aisles. We look at two markets in Baltimore that have truly stood the test of time.

April, 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the Sunday Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar and Saturday's 32nd Street market has been serving customers just shy of four decades as well. Produce and flower farmer Pam Pahl, owner of Pahl’s Farm and Marc Rey, president and market manager for the 32nd Street market for more than 20 years give us some background about two of Baltimore's favorite summer haunts.

To visit a Maryland farmers market near you, find it at this website.

