Fixing Baltimore's Under-Performing Public Schools

What’s the best way to turn around an under-performing school? The Maryland State Board of Education appears ready to consider some strategies that are markedly different from past practices. One of the ideas under consideration is the creation of a special district, or a series of special districts, that would include all of the schools with students who are not succeeding. What does that mean for local control of schools? How would that affect Governor Larry Hogan’s plan to expand vouchers for private schools, and what will the Trump Administration’s priorities be if his nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, is confirmed?

Liz Bowie covers education for the Baltimore Sun. Dr. David Steiner is the Executive Director of the Institute for Education Policy at Johns Hopkins University. They join Tom for the full hour to talk about the changes ahead for Maryland schools.

Audio for this segment will be available by 3pm today.