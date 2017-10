Baltimore is home to one of the country’s largest Jewish communities, and beginning tonight they’ll observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the Jewish year. So today we look inside Baltimore’s Orthodox Jewish community, through the words of author Eli W. Schlossberg. He talks about his new book, “My Shtetl Baltimore, Stories and Recollections by a Native Son," a compilation of anecdotes about a lifetime in Baltimore.