 "Frederick Douglass and John Brown" | WYPR
Your Maryland

"Frederick Douglass and John Brown"

24 minutes ago

Abolitionist "Captain" John Brown made quite an impression on Frederick Douglass when they met, but, while bound by the same passion, 

the two men went on to fight to end slavery by very different means. 

