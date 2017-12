Half of people behind bars suffer from addiction, an illness that may be the cause of their legal troubles. We look at two efforts to connect those in jail -- or on their way out -- to treatment.

In Washington County, nonviolent offenders can transition from jail to home detention, and receive addiction treatment in the form of a monthly shot. We speak to Rebecca Hogamier, director of the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Day Reporting Center.

And outside the Baltimore City Detention Center, a mobile clinic awaits the newly released. We speak to Deborah Agus, director of the nonprofit Behavioral Health Leadership Institute, and peer advocate William "JR" Jones.