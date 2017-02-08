 Friction in Democratic ranks? | WYPR

Friction in Democratic ranks?

Joel McCord and WYPR's John Lee talk about some apparent friction between Baltimore County's House delegation and the county's executive.

Tags: 
WYPR News
Inside Maryland Politics
Kevin Kamenetz
Delegate Steve Lafferty

