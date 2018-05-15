Fungus Gnats

Last week, I talked about one of our unsung insect heroes, the house centipede. This got me thinking about other small insects in our natural world that probably don’t get the attention or respect they deserve. Many of these creatures are very small and in many cases, are seen as a nuisance to us humans who just want to enjoy a nice day outside without insect interruption. Even though we view many insects as pests, their presence is an important link in the natural chain that ties all species together. So, I thought what better bug to feature than one who is instrumental in the reproduction of one of our native plant species, jack-in-the-pulpit? The insect I have in mind is the fungus gnat and, with a name like that, I think it could use some positive PR.