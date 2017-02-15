 The Future of Baltimore's Public Markets | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Future of Baltimore's Public Markets

By & 20 minutes ago

Baltimore’s public markets are an enduring feature. The city had some of the earliest public markets in the United States. After visiting Lexington Market, Ralph Waldo Emerson dubbed it “the gastronomic capital of the world.” But in modern times the city’s markets have struggled with vacancies; and in some, the fare tends toward the fast and fried. Renovations are planned for several of the markets, but the city was dealt a setback last week when the developer charged with renovating Cross Street Market on South Charles Street backed out of the deal after years of negotiations. What does the future hold for Baltimore’s storied public markets? Robert Thomas, executive director of the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, the non-profit organization that administers the markets, joins us. And Baltimore Business Journal reporter Melody Simmons, who has covered recent developments at both Cross Street and Lexington Markets, also joins us. 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

The Black Ballerina's Experience

By & 23 hours ago
Courtesy of the DANCE IQUAIL! Facebook page

A dance production being staged at Goucher College later this month draws inspiration from the songs of singer and activist Nina Simone. Choreographer Iquail Shaheed, assistant professor and the founder of DANCE IQUAIL!, tells us how “Black Swan,” uses dance and music to shed light on issues of race, identity and isolation in ballet. And Goucher sophomore Jamison Curcio tells us about what the production means to her as a African American dancer.

What Would Scott Pruitt's Confirmation Mean for Maryland?

By & Feb 13, 2017

Slowly but surely, President Trump’s cabinet picks are coming to a vote, despite fierce opposition by Democrats in some cases. One of those cases is the nomination of Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma’s attorney general, to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Early this month Democrats on the Senate committee charged with vetting his nomination boycotted. Republicans suspended committee rules and moved the confirmation on to the full Senate. A vote is likely to come this week. What would Scott Pruitt’s nomination mean for Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay? We hear from Republican Congressman Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s 1st congressional district, and Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project. He served as director of the EPA’s Office of Civil Enforcement from 1997 to 2002. 

Stories from The Stoop: William Wright

By & Feb 10, 2017

William Wright talks about coming to America. You can listen to more stories, and learn about Stoop shows and The Stoop podcast here.