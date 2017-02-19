 Gas prices start moving up | WYPR

Gas prices start moving up

  • Delaware Public Media

Gas prices in the First State are starting to rise again.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average cost of a gallon of regular jumped 4 cents over the past seven days – from $2.18 to $2.22.

It’s the first rise in prices in five weeks, ending a stretch that saw them fall 22 cents.  

Some lower prices can still be found.  Delaware gas prices-dot-com reports just over a dozen stations up and down the state are charging $2.14 or less.  But price are nowhere near where it was a year ago when the average price for a gallon of regular stood at $1.66.

AAA says prices are likely to continue climbing as refinery maintenance season begins soon and the changeover to summer blend gasoline starts.

The national average currently sits at $2.28.

 

