Gas prices start moving up

Gas prices in the First State are starting to rise again.



AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average cost of a gallon of regular jumped 4 cents over the past seven days – from $2.18 to $2.22.



It’s the first rise in prices in five weeks, ending a stretch that saw them fall 22 cents.



Some lower prices can still be found. Delaware gas prices-dot-com reports just over a dozen stations up and down the state are charging $2.14 or less. But price are nowhere near where it was a year ago when the average price for a gallon of regular stood at $1.66.



AAA says prices are likely to continue climbing as refinery maintenance season begins soon and the changeover to summer blend gasoline starts.



The national average currently sits at $2.28.



