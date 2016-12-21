Giving the Gift of Wine

Al and Hugh's picks for the best wines to give.
Bargain Chardonnay
Bread and Butter Chardonnay '15 $13 | Grayson Cellars Chardonnay '15 $12
Bargain White Bordeaux
Ch. La Raz, Bergerac '14 $15
Bargain White Burgundy
Roux Père et Fils Macon Villages '13 $16
Bargain Loire Valley
Les Clos Francs Vouvray '13 $15
Viognier
Spann Alexander Valley Viognier '14 $26
Splurge
Droin Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons" '13 $33
Bargain Cabernet Sauvignon
Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles '14 $14
Saturday Night Dinner Cab Sauv
Alexander Valley Vineyards '14 $23
Splurge Cab Sauv
Trinitas Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa '12 $48
Italian
Ceretto Barbaresco '11 $23
Spain
Can Blau Montsant $15
Maryland
Old Westminster "Revelry, Edition One" red blend $24 | Black Ankle Rolling Hills NV red blend $30
Dessert
Ferreira Ruby Port $15
Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits in Kingsville. Wine prices are approximate and can vary.