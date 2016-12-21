Giving the Gift of Wine

Al and Hugh's picks for the best wines to give.

Bargain Chardonnay

Bread and Butter Chardonnay '15 $13 | Grayson Cellars Chardonnay '15 $12

Bargain White Bordeaux

Ch. La Raz, Bergerac '14 $15

Bargain White Burgundy

Roux Père et Fils Macon Villages '13 $16

Bargain Loire Valley

Les Clos Francs Vouvray '13 $15

Viognier

Spann Alexander Valley Viognier '14 $26

Splurge

Droin Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons" '13 $33

Bargain Cabernet Sauvignon

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles '14 $14

Saturday Night Dinner Cab Sauv

Alexander Valley Vineyards '14 $23

Splurge Cab Sauv

Trinitas Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa '12 $48

Italian

Ceretto Barbaresco '11 $23

Spain

Can Blau Montsant $15

Maryland

Old Westminster "Revelry, Edition One" red blend $24 | Black Ankle Rolling Hills NV red blend $30

Dessert

Ferreira Ruby Port $15

Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits in Kingsville. Wine prices are approximate and can vary.