Giving the Gift of Wine

Dec 21, 2016
Al and Hugh's picks for the best wines to give.

Bargain Chardonnay

Bread and Butter Chardonnay '15 $13 | Grayson Cellars Chardonnay  '15  $12

Bargain White Bordeaux

Ch. La Raz, Bergerac '14  $15

Bargain White Burgundy 

Roux Père et Fils Macon Villages '13  $16

Bargain Loire Valley

Les Clos Francs Vouvray '13  $15

Viognier

Spann Alexander Valley Viognier '14  $26

Splurge

Droin Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons" '13  $33

Bargain Cabernet Sauvignon

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles '14  $14

Saturday Night Dinner Cab Sauv

Alexander Valley Vineyards  '14 $23

Splurge Cab Sauv

Trinitas Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa '12  $48

Italian

Ceretto Barbaresco '11 $23

Spain

Can Blau Montsant $15

Maryland

Old Westminster "Revelry, Edition One" red blend $24 | Black Ankle Rolling Hills NV red blend $30

Dessert

Ferreira Ruby Port $15

Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits in Kingsville. Wine prices are approximate and can vary. 

