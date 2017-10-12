Grab Bag of Bottles

This week, Hugh and Al talk about wines produced by folks who are known for something else.

The Wine List

Novy Zinfandel, Russian River Valley '16

A balanced, restrained zin with lush fruit

Quality: **1/2

Price: $20-$40

Freemark Abbey Sauviignon Blanc, Napa Valley '16

Emphasis on good acidity over fruit, great structure, classy approach

Quality: **

Price: Less than $20

Bootleg Prequel, red blend, Sonoma County '15

Rhone style red blend, big flavors, great complexity, mostly syrah

Quality: **1/2

Price: $20-$40

Bootleg "Bootleg" Napa, red blend '13

Kitchen sink blend of big red grapes, considerable power, great texture

Quality: ***

Price: $20-$40