Grab Bag of Bottles

This week, Hugh and Al talk about wines produced by folks who are known for something else.
The Wine List
Novy Zinfandel, Russian River Valley '16
A balanced, restrained zin with lush fruit
Quality: **1/2
Price: $20-$40
Freemark Abbey Sauviignon Blanc, Napa Valley '16
Emphasis on good acidity over fruit, great structure, classy approach
Quality: **
Price: Less than $20
Bootleg Prequel, red blend, Sonoma County '15
Rhone style red blend, big flavors, great complexity, mostly syrah
Quality: **1/2
Price: $20-$40
Bootleg "Bootleg" Napa, red blend '13
Kitchen sink blend of big red grapes, considerable power, great texture
Quality: ***
Price: $20-$40