Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: ACA Repeal Could Threaten Public Health

Last week, the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, released an outline of how House Republicans hope to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama Care. The blueprint, which offers no specific cost estimates, includes major changes to Medicaid, grants to states, health savings accounts, and tax credits. Several draft "repeal and replace" health care plans are also circulating among Senate Republicans, but they have yet to be reconciled with the House proposal.

On Wednesday, the US Conference of Mayors called for a National Day of Action to talk about the potential consequences of repealing Obama Care. The Mayors point to impacts on the health and safety of low income residents of their cities, and the financial strain changes may put on local hospitals.

Today on the Midday Healthwatch, Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore's health commissioner, joins Tom to talk about what the effects of an ACA repeal might be on Charm City. We’ll take your calls, your questions and comments.