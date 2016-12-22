Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: New Fed Funds for Opioid Addiction Treatment, Research

Today, another edition of Healthwatch, our monthly series of conversations with Dr. Leana Wen, the Health Commissioner of Baltimore City.

This year, more than 300 people have been victims of homicides in Baltimore, but nearly that number died of opioid overdoses in just the first six months of 2016. Congress has passed the 21st Century Cures Act, directing one billion dollars to target the national epidemic of opioid addiction and support new mental health research and treatment programs. How will that affect local efforts to help people caught in the grips of drug dependency? Dr. Wen -- the co-chair of a local group assembled to devise a comprehensive strategy, and a national leader in addressing this national dilemma -- discusses the outlook for curbing the opioid addiction epidemic.

We also take listener calls, tweets and emails for Dr. Wen during the conversation.

