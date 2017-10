Almost every Irish Catholic friend I can think of has a “crazy nun story.” On this edition of "The Weekly Reader," we feature books about nuns, including Alice McDermott’s latest, "The Ninth Hour" and "Saints for All Occasions," the fourth novel by J. Courtney Sullivan.

The Book Recommendations

"The Ninth Hour," Alice McDermott, Farrar Strauss Giroux

"Saints for All Occasions," J. Courtney Sullivan, Knopf