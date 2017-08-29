Hogan calls for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders

Following a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning with city and state officials to discuss rising levels of violent crime in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan said his biggest concern is the number of people who are committing multiple violent crimes without serving time.

“We have in some cases for repeat violent offenders, mandatory minimum sentences,” he said, “but we have sentences that are being handed down that are waiving — let’s say it’s a five-year minimum sentence. We’ll give you five years but we’re going to waive it all and give you probation.”

He said he plans to introduce legislation in next year’s General Assembly session to prevent repeat offenders from getting suspended sentences.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who were at the meeting, both echoed some of Hogan’s concerns.

“We need to hold people responsible and accountable who, particularly, choose to carry a gun and shoot other people,” Davis said.

The state Senate’s Judicial Proceedings committee plans to hold its own meeting on the same topic next month in Annapolis.