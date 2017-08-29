 Hogan calls for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders | WYPR

Hogan calls for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders

By 40 minutes ago

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis calls for greater accountability for people who commit violent crimes following a meeting with state and local officials Tuesday.
Credit Rachel Baye

Following a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning with city and state officials to discuss rising levels of violent crime in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan said his biggest concern is the number of people who are committing multiple violent crimes without serving time.

“We have in some cases for repeat violent offenders, mandatory minimum sentences,” he said, “but we have sentences that are being handed down that are waiving — let’s say it’s a five-year minimum sentence. We’ll give you five years but we’re going to waive it all and give you probation.”

He said he plans to introduce legislation in next year’s General Assembly session to prevent repeat offenders from getting suspended sentences.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who were at the meeting, both echoed some of Hogan’s concerns.

“We need to hold people responsible and accountable who, particularly, choose to carry a gun and shoot other people,” Davis said.

The state Senate’s Judicial Proceedings committee plans to hold its own meeting on the same topic next month in Annapolis.

Tags: 
Gun Violence
Gov. Larry Hogan
Catherine Pugh
Mayor Catherine Pugh
Larry Hogan
Kevin Davis
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis
WYPR News
Baltimore City Police

