Hogan won't sign school accountability plan

By Monday, the State Board of Education must submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education outlining how Maryland’s schools will abide by the Every Student Succeeds Act, the successor to No Child Left Behind. The federal law governs how states monitor schools’ performance.

Maryland’s plan will be submitted without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.

Hogan’s signature on the plan is not required. But his decision not to sign sends a message to the State Board of Education and to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

In letters to the State Board, Hogan said student achievement should carry more weight in assessing schools, and he objected to how the state plans to intervene when a school is identified as failing.

But there wasn’t much the board could do to appease Hogan, said State Board of Education President Andy Smarick.

“The things that the governor objected to in the plan are the things that we were constrained on based on the state law that got passed, the Protect Our Schools Act,” he said.

Hogan vetoed that law in the spring, but the legislature overrode his veto.

The law was heavily backed by the Maryland State Education Association, the teachers union. It limits the factors that can be used in school accountability measures and the methods the state can use to improve failing schools.