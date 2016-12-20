Related Program: ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth Holiday Discussions By Greg Tucker & Catherine Collinson • 5 hours ago Related Program: ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:49 Having financial discussion around the holidays can feel uncomfortable but it is the perfect time. Tags: WYPR ProgramsClearPathTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Retirement Priorities with Longer Living By Greg Tucker & Catherine Collinson • Dec 5, 2016 Flickr Creative Commons Listen Listening... / 3:59 With Americans living longer what are the most important things in planning your retirement.