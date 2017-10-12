Related Program: Your Maryland "Hound Dog" By Lisa Morgan & Ric Cottom • 6 minutes ago Related Program: Your Maryland TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:27 The making of a music legend The story behind the hit song and its tie to Baltimore. Leiber and Stoller. Tags: Your MarylandWYPR FeaturesTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content "Frederick Douglass and John Brown" By Lisa Morgan & Ric Cottom • Oct 5, 2017 Abolitionist "Captain" John Brown made quite an impression on Frederick Douglass when they met, but, while bound by the same passion, the two men went on to fight to end slavery by very different means. "Christiana" By Lisa Morgan & Ric Cottom • Sep 21, 2017 In 1851, Maryland farmer Edward Gorsuch formed a posse and tried to retrieve some runaway slaves that had fled over the Pennsylvania border. It did not end well.