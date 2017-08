Tony and Chef Cindy help you get through the dog days of summer with a conversation about ice cream. They share their favorite flavors and some childhood memories of the delicious dessert. They also chat with Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams out of Columbus, Ohio, and David Alima of The Charmery right here in Baltimore - two ice cream makers with very creative takes on the frozen treat.

This is a rebroadcast.