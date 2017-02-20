Immigration in the Age of Trump

The president’s executive orders on immigration have expanded the rules for considering an undocumented immigrant a priority for deportation. What effect is that having in Maryland? Valerie Twanmoh, head of Catholic Charities' Esperanza Center, an immigrant resource center in Baltimore, joins us. Then we turn to Emily Gray, senior vice president for U.S. ministries for World Relief, a refugee resettlement agency. World Relief is laying off 140 staff and closing five offices, including one in Glen Burnie, as a result of the president’s executive order reducing the number of refugees allowed into the country.