Immigration in the Age of Trump

In the last six months World Relief has resettled 6,700 refugees, including the family pictured here.
Credit Courtesy of the World Relief Facebook page

The president’s executive orders on immigration have expanded the rules for considering an undocumented immigrant a priority for deportation. What effect is that having in Maryland? Valerie Twanmoh, head of Catholic Charities' Esperanza Center, an immigrant resource center in Baltimore, joins us. Then we turn to Emily Gray, senior vice president for U.S. ministries for World Relief, a refugee resettlement agency. World Relief is laying off 140 staff and closing five offices, including one in Glen Burnie, as a result of the president’s executive order reducing the number of refugees allowed into the country.

'Love as an Act of Resistance'

By & Feb 17, 2017

How do you build healthy relationships with friends, family, and partners after surviving sexual or domestic violence? How does abuse impact your ability to trust and love? We speak to Saida Agostini, social worker and chief operating officer of the group FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, about her upcoming workshop in Baltimore, “Building Our Tribe: Love as an Act of Resistance.” It’s the first in a monthly series of events hosted by FORCE's sexual and domestic violence survivor collective, Gather Together.

Stories from The Stoop: Raj Konar

By & Feb 17, 2017

Take a listen to Raj Konar’s Stoop Story about a sweet adventure turned spicy mishap.

You can listen to more stories, and learn about Stoop shows and The Stoop podcast, here.

Weed in the Workplace

By & Feb 16, 2017

After a long wait, medical marijuana could start being prescribed in Maryland this year. Patients awaiting the drug welcome the roll-out, but it will present a thorny problem for employers. Under federal law, marijuana remains illegal. So what does medical marijuana mean for workplace drug-testing? We hear from Dr. Ryan Vandrey, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who studies marijuana. He explains the science of drug-testing, and the pitfalls. Then Maryland employment lawyer Julie Janofsky joins us to discuss the legal ins and outs of workplace drug-testing now that medical marijuana has been legalized.